Get ready for Thanksgiving! Join us for a Pie Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon. Choose between a FREE Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie, provided by the Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams. Quantities are limited, so please sign up in advance.
MEET THE NEW DEPARTMENT ADMINISTRATOR
Come meet our new Department Administrator, Kristen Pellerin, on Wednesday Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and enjoy some pizza! Kristen has a degree in Human Services from Lesley University and has worked for 10 years in a variety of roles for the Town of Randolph, Recreation and Community Programs Departments. Most recently Kristen was the Operations Director for the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center. We are very excited for her to join the team here at the Foxborough COA/HS Departments! Kristen officially started on October 18th so you may have already met her, however, we wanted to host an organized meet and greet for you to get to know her better. Sign up in advance.
HESSCO PRESENTATION
As the Aging Services Access Point for South Norfolk County, HESSCO’s mission is to help older adults and individuals living with a disability remain safe and independent at home for as long as possible. You may have heard of HESSCO, but are you familiar with the wide array of services they provide? Join us on Monday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. for our HESSCO presentation and you will be amazed at the opportunities that may be available to you. This presentation will allow you to hear about HESSCO’s services and the best course of action for you to gain access to these benefits. Please sign up in advance.
FISH OR FISH OIL: A Cholesterol Story
Big Y Pharmacist, Eddie Martucci, will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. to present a program about the difference in food cholesterol amounts, and how statin medication works. Additionally, he will discuss the different types of cholesterol (good vs. bad) and why it is important for us to keep that level in a desirable range. Sign up and save yourself a seat for this informative program.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays, starting Nov. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class focuses on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection.
The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Nov. 4. at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class you will have a beautiful home-made card for a future event! Please sign up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend!
Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will resume meeting on Monday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
If the weather is cooperating, we may move the meeting outside in the picnic area to enjoy the sunshine.
MOVEMENT PATTERNS FOR BRAIN HEALTH 2
Join us for this 6-week program Brain Health 2 designed as a follow-up to Brain Health 1. We will incorporate similar movement patterns from the 1st program, but we will use tempo changes to stimulate new neural programs. We will continue to work on “reaction times” in the upper and lower body. This will not only fire neurons in the brain, it will improve our “stumble reflex time” and improve eye/hand coordination. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 on: Nov. 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13 & 20. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Nov. 4, 18, Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 23. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance with payment.
MEET THE REGISTERED DIETITIAN
Feeling like COVID and quarantine did not help with your nutrition and health? Join us on Monday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. for a nutrition discussion and healthy tips to apply to your everyday life! Kelsey McEntee is the HESSCO Registered Dietitian and she has experience in both inpatient dietetics and nutrition counseling. She has a passion for helping people to lead healthier lives and is excited to be available to discuss nutrition topics with you. Sign up to save yourself a seat.
FALLS PREVENTION
The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office will be visiting the Foxborough Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. to host a brief falls prevention presentation. This program will include safety tips around the home as well as a demonstration on how to safely get up from a fall. Sign up in advance.
DOWNSIZE OR STAY
On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m., Team Impressa, LLC will be at the senior center to host the program “Downsize or Stay.” This presentation is about the options available to seniors to help them decide if they can stay in their homes or will be downsizing. This program is based on the personal experience of the presenters, each of whom took a different path, and the resources they discovered along the way. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
PRE-TOWN MEETING INFO SESSION
There will be a pre-Town Meeting Info Session at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Come join Town Manager, William Keegan, and various department heads, as they review the Fall Special Town Meeting Warrant and answer your questions. Please sign up in advance.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of Yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Nov. 12, 19, Dec. 3, 10, 17, Jan. 7, 14 and 21. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class when signing up.
TRAVEL WITH US TO MACKINAC ISLAND IN 2022
Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxborough on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few. The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities. Registration for this trip has begun. Call or stop by the senior center to reserve your spot.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW
The holidays are fast approaching, so mark your calendar for Thursday, Dec. 2 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. for our annual Holiday Celebration at Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough. This year’s entertainment will be provided by “Jim, the DJ guy.” Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The 2 meal choices are: pan seared Boneless Chicken with Asiago Cheese Sauce, OR Herb Crusted Cod with Herbs and Seasoned Breadcrumbs & Lemon Beurre Blanc. Meals include a tossed green salad, fresh seasonal vegetables and a starch, with Chocolate Mousse for dessert. There will be a cash bar. The cost is $30 for Foxborough residents and $35 for non-residents. Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 15 through Nov. 19, and you can purchase your tickets at the senior center. Transportation is available but must be reserved in advance.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m. Important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
NOVEMBER MOVIE DAYS
November’s movies are National Geographic Documentaries and the movies will be shown on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Nov. 4 – “Fauci” – A world renowned disease specialist and longest serving public health leader in Washington, DC who has served under 7 presidents, Dr. Fauci has overseen the US response to 40 years’ worth of outbreaks including HIV/AIDS, SARS, Ebola and Covid-19.
Nov. 18 – “Miracle Landing on the Hudson” — This documentary tells the dramatic true story of the frightening and ultimately triumphant emergency landing of Flight 1549 in the Hudson River.
Sign up in advance.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.