Gillette Stadium in Foxboro will join over 800 landmarks across the world in going teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on Thursday.
“Light the World in Teal” is an annual awareness initiative led by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America that encourages the participation of people and places worldwide.
And it’s not only landmarks that can participate — individuals are encouraged to take part as well through social media and by wearing teal.
For more information about the initiative and how to take part in raising awareness, visit lighttheworldinteal.com.