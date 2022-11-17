The Friends of Boyden Library, in partnership with the Boyden Library, is once again supporting the Foxboro Discretionary Fund with a Giving Tree, located in the main lobby.
The Giving Tree is adorned with tags identifying a wish list item for a Foxboro child.
Donors can select one or more tags, purchase the requested gift, and return the unwrapped gift with the tag attached by Saturday, Dec. 10.
Gifts can be given to the librarians at the front desk.
The Children’s Department is also holding its annual Book Drive for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund. Please bring a new, unwrapped book for a child up to 12 years old. Books can be dropped in the slot under the Giving Tree.
Tale of the founding of U.S. Navy topic of Historical Society talk
Author Eric Jay Dolin will be the guest speaker at the Foxboro Historical Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Dolin’s book “Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution,” is about the ragtag fleet of private vessels that truly revealed the new nation’s character, ambition and entrepreneurial ethos during the founding of the U.S. Navy during the Revolution.
The presentation will be held in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Sage school students to lend a hand with gift drive
The Sage School’s Upper School students will make an outing for a gift-shopping drive to help the Foxboro Discretionary Fund make sure kids in the area get everything on their wish lists this holiday season.
The trip will be funded with money the students have raised themselves doing jobs like babysitting, dog walking, and other household or neighborhood tasks.
The shopping trip is a 25-year tradition of service at school.
For the first time, Sage’s younger students are also pitching in.
The Lower School will donate wrapping paper, gift bags, tissue paper, and tape.
Bethlehem Village returns
Foxboro Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 308 Central St., is hosting a live nativity and interactive program on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This free, outdoor event will feature hands on activities, a live nativity scene and hot drinks and snacks.
See “Willy Wonka”
The Un-Common Theatre Company will perform “Willy Wonka,” the play adapted from Roald Dahl’s classic novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” this weekend at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro. The show will be performed by second through 12th graders from across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance at uncommontheatre.org/tickets or at the door before the show. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors ages 65 and up when purchased in advance, with a $2 fee increase at the door. For accessible seating, contact the box office at 508-907-6940 or at boxoffice@orpheum.org.