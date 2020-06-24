The commencement ceremony for The Sage School’s graduating class was held over Zoom on Wednesday, June 10, with a graduation drive-thru parade on campus the following day.
The following students graduated from The Sage School:
Delaney Benevides, Lahari Lingam, and Savannah Vigevani of Plainville
Cole Bulger of North Easton
Covington DeSista and Alexander Kats of Foxboro
Kana Donovan of North Attleborough
Thomas Du of Canton
Aden Garf of Needham
Jude Kodama of Westwood
Benjamin Lambrecht of Mansfield
Benjamin Lane and Eleanor Lane of Sherborn
Noah LeFave and Neha Sunkara of Hopedale
Charles Liebenberg of Wellesley
Jonathan McGee of Pembroke
Achyuta Rajaram and Emily Skoutas of Sharon
Kai Sikora of Westborough
Ryan Telschow of Barrington, RI
Zhen Kun (Wendy) Wang of Weston.