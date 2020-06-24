sage school graduation
Benjamin Lambrecht of Mansfield holds a sign up thanking teachers at The Sage School.

The commencement ceremony for The Sage School’s graduating class was held over Zoom on Wednesday, June 10, with a graduation drive-thru parade on campus the following day.

The following students graduated from The Sage School:

Delaney Benevides, Lahari Lingam, and Savannah Vigevani of Plainville

Cole Bulger of North Easton

Covington DeSista and Alexander Kats of Foxboro

Kana Donovan of North Attleborough

Thomas Du of Canton

Aden Garf of Needham

Jude Kodama of Westwood

Benjamin Lambrecht of Mansfield

Benjamin Lane and Eleanor Lane of Sherborn

Noah LeFave and Neha Sunkara of Hopedale

Charles Liebenberg of Wellesley

Jonathan McGee of Pembroke

Achyuta Rajaram and Emily Skoutas of Sharon

Kai Sikora of Westborough

Ryan Telschow of Barrington, RI

Zhen Kun (Wendy) Wang of Weston.

