"Grease" is the word that can be heard live on stage next month.
After a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, LRC Stage Productions is ready to bring live theater back to town with a performance of the hit musical "Grease."
Directed by Laura Rotondo Canfield, and choreographed by Lindsay Deneault Hobart, the show will go on at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. on March 5.
“I am super excited for 'Grease.' Since we couldn’t have a show during the pandemic, it really made me miss being able to perform with the people I have grown up performing with year after year. Not only did I miss the people, I missed performing," said Julia MacLellan, a senior who plays the role of Sandy.
Lacking the creative outlet of performances made the pandemic even tougher, MacLellan said.
"Performing music and a show is a way for us to escape the every day struggles we go through as teenagers and it gives us a way to express how we feel through a character. Being able to do this gives us a way to express ourselves and our emotions without keeping them bottled inside. Without this I found myself missing it more and more every day that it wasn’t possible," she said.
MacLellan said all those emotions have been channeled into the performance of "Grease," making it extra special.
"We all have gone through so much and I am so proud of how hard we are all working to collectively put on an amazing production. I am going to miss the amazing music, fun dancing, the heartfelt acting, and the amazing people up there alongside me. There is nothing quite like performing something that you have put your heart and soul into with the people you love, and I am so excited for everyone to see what we have been working on," she said.
Paige Gilmartin, a senior who plays Rizzo in the production, agreed, saying, "Grease" has definitely been one of my favorite shows I’ve ever been in. As a senior, I am overjoyed that I’m able to have a musical this year after all of the past uncertainty. I truly believe that this production is the embodiment of 'The show must go on.' This show really will show the community that we can come back from the pandemic, even stronger than before."
Sumner Brown, a senior who plays the role of Danny, said he could not be more excited to be back on stage and performing in such an iconic musical.
"Being a part of theater is a really unique experience. From getting to portray someone who is completely different than you, to escaping the real world and getting to enjoy something you love. As a senior who is leaving for college come fall, I am beyond happy to have one last experience on the stage in Foxboro," he said.
For Bo Canfield, who plays Kenickie, the performance has another unique quality -- it will be his final show working with his mother as director.
“Although it’s my last show with my mother, it certainly won’t be my last experience with musical theater. Doing this show has been a great joy in my life, and coming together every Sunday to work towards something for the last time is really special. Thanks mom for sharing something you love with me and showing me the joys of performing arts," he said.
Advance tickets are $22 for adults and $21 for seniors and can be purchased by visiting mrpac.booktix.com.