The Neponset Valley Alzheimer’s Partnership (NVAP) and the Alzheimer’s Association will host “Embracing Your Journey: Care For The Caregiver Conference,” April 30.
The conference is for family members caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias, as well as professional social workers and nurses.
Speakers will include Donna McCarten White, RN, Ph.D., CNS, LADC who will address compassion, stress and fatigue, and Phyllis A. DeLaricheliere, MS, who will speak on “Embracing Your Journey: Knowing Your Inner Hippie.”
There will also be a caregiver panel discussion and healthcare vendor fair, promoting local resources. A continental breakfast and lunch is included.
The conference is 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Norwood Council on Aging, 275 Prospect St., Norwood.
Advance registration is required. Register with Partnership treasurer, Su Madan at smadan@comforcare.com or 617-217-1977.
The conference is free for family caregivers; $30 for professionals. Checks payable to: Neponset Valley Alzheimer’s Partnership.
Three professional caregiver CE credits are available at the end of the program day. Certificates of attendance will be available for all other attendees.
Nearly 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The disease destroys brain cells causing problems with memory, thinking, and behavior that can be severe enough to affect work, lifelong hobbies, and social life. Eventually, it can affect one’s ability to carry out routine daily activities. Today, it is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
People with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are usually cared for by family members or friends. The majority 80 percent, of people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are receiving care in their homes. Approximately two-thirds of dementia caregivers are women, about one in three caregivers, or 34 percent, is age 65 or older, and approximately one-quarter of dementia caregivers are “sandwich generation” caregivers, meaning that they care not only for an aging parent, but also for children under age 18. The demands of caregiving can limit a caregiver’s ability to take care of themselves. Family caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and related dementias are at greater risk for anxiety, depression, and poorer quality of life than caregivers of people with other conditions.
The NVAP is an alliance of family members and professionals dedicated to helping people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias through education, advocacy, and support.
All proceeds from the conference will be used to benefit those in need of scholarship funds. Those funds are available to assist caregivers with respite help. To obtain information regarding scholarship funds for caregiver relief and transportation to attend the conference, contact NVAP Respite Coordinator Pam McGuire, Foxboro COA and HS, pmcguire@foxboroughma.gov.