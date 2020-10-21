Trick-or-treat at the BOO-den Library, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. Kids can wear their costume and stop by the children’s room during that time to pick up a oogy-boogy-goody bag, make a simple craft to help decorate our space, then take a picture in front of a fun Halloween backdrop! While supplies last. Please remember to wear your mask and socially distance!
Spooktacular ZOOM-a-ween! (with the BOO-den Library Children’s Department), Friday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. Join us for a kooky spooky virtual Halloween event. We’ll have stories, songs, movement, and games. Register for this fun program below.
This will be a Zoom event. Please register for this event at boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
VIRTUAL STORY PROGRAMSA second session of fall virtual story programs will run from the week of Oct. 26 through the week of Nov. 30. Look for Bedtime Stories and a craft on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and Stories and Songs with Ms. Kacee on Thursdays at 11 a.m. All of these recorded programs are on facebook.com/BoydenLibrary, www.boydenlibrary.org, and on the Events Calendar.
While visiting the library, be sure to pick up a craft-to-go that will relate to the weekly Bedtime Story theme. Also, check out one of our many book bundles, made up of themed picture books, bound together for fun and convenience.
MUSEUM PASSESThe following museums are now open and accepting Passes: Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Children’s Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, New England Aquarium, Hall at Patriot Place. Please check each museum’s website for hours, and directions on how to redeem library passes. When reserving passes click on the PASS DETAILS link for more information, or call the adult circulation desk at 508-543-1245.
LET’S STAY SAFEThe library is now open Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing a limited number of people in the building at one time.
In order to keep library patrons and staff healthy, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks and facial coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2. If you are unable to wear a facial covering for medical reasons, we are happy to serve you via curbside delivery. Please continue to place holds using the online catalog and you will be notified when your items are ready.
- Please use hand sanitizer before handling materials and prior to computer use.
- Adult public computers are available for 60 minutes. Children’s internet use is not available at this time.
- Maintain a social distance of 6 feet between other patrons and library staff.
- If your family is able to do so, we recommend 1 adult patron per household visit the children’s room and check-out material for their children.
- Children who do visit the library, must be able to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing rules. If that is not possible, we will be happy to serve those families via curbside delivery. Families can continue to place holds using the online catalog and will be notified when items are ready.
- Quiet study and tutoring are unavailable at this time. Meeting Rooms, Story/Craft Room, and Tutor Room will remain closed until further notice. All library events and story programs will be virtual.
Please know that the library staff is doing everything possible to keep the building clean and sanitized, including frequently touched surfaces.
BOOK RETURNS ARE OPENThe book returns are available for library materials only. Please do not use book returns for donations. Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.