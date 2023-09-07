Calling all dog lovers! Comfort dogs provide much needed care and comfort to people who need emotional support, both in times of trauma and calm.
Eddie is the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office comfort dog and on Monday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. he will be at the senior center with his handler Officer Monaghan who will talk about the role of comfort dogs. There will be lots of interaction with Eddie. Please sign up for the program in advance and don’t miss this great opportunity to meet Eddie.
A WALK IN THEIR SHOES
Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. and allow our dementia experts to take you through a simulation experience to better understand and empathize with what living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia can be like. This presentation by The Residence at Great Woods will guide you through the challenges of compromised vision, hearing and dexterity, which all affect cognition. Please sign up in advance.
BUILD A BETTER CREDIT SCORE
Join us on Monday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. for a workshop on “Build a Better Credit Score” presented by American Credit Counseling Service. This presentation will offer effective ways to improve your credit score and manage your debt. Please sign up in advance.
OSTEOPOROSIS – HOW STRONG ARE MY BONES?
There will be a program at the senior center on Thursday, Sept 14 at 2 p.m. on Osteoporosis.
The presentation will speak to the causes and risk factors for osteoporosis, the difference in osteopenia and osteoporosis, treatment, and exercises that can help prevent bone mass loss.
This program will include a 10 minute demonstration from a certified personal trainer, Frank Carey, who will show you some important stretches, training and exercises to help keep ligaments, tendons and bones healthy and strong. Be sure to sign up in advance to reserve your sea.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
MASS SAVE/HOME WORKS
Are you a homeowner? Join us for a presentation on Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. for a presentation by Mass Save to learn about powering your energy costs and receive a fee home energy audit. Please sign up in advance.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at The Horse and Carriage Restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Sept. 18 and meet us at the restaurant on the 20th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 18th.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. This program, led by Library Director Libby O’Neill, is designed for seniors who love to read and discuss books. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, please sign up in advance.
FOXBORO MEMORY CAFÉ
The Foxboro Memory Café is a welcoming place for individuals, families and friends of those living with memory changes. Join us on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and the third Tuesday of each month, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. for our Memory Café at the Foxboro Senior Center. In September, our entertainment will be sponsored by “Right At Home” and The Residence at Five Corners, so join us for Live Music with Alexandria Connolly. Come listen, sing along and tap your shoes.
We respectfully ask caregivers to remain with their loved ones during this program. Please sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat. If you have any questions, call us at 508-543-1234.
ALTERED ART PROJECT
Come join us on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. and learn a new technique of Altered Art with instructor Diane Cahill, and reveal your artistic talent. In this project you will decorate one or two jumbo wood clips (clothespins) in a variety of styles such as vintage, autumn or other seasonal décor of your choice. Ephemeral decorations and other supplies will be provided to create a finished design to display on a shelf or use as a refrigerator magnet for notes or photos. Please register for this program in advance.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the next meeting of the Senior Women’s Discussion Group will be held on the third Monday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
CRUSTACEANS ON THE COMMON
The Foxboro Council on Aging and Human Services and the Foxboro Recreation Dept. is sponsoring a “Crustaceans on The Common” event on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on The Foxboro Common from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a Lobster Roll. The cost is $15 per person. Pre-order your Lobster Roll with your payment by calling the Foxboro Senior Center at 508-543-1234 or visit www.FoxboroRec.com Supplies are limited. There will also be a FREE acoustic performance by the Gainsville Road Band on The Common.
NECK AND SHOULDER CORRECTIVES FOR SENIORS
Steve Avellino’s next Thursday morning program will be “Neck and Shoulder Correctives for Seniors” and will run on the following six Thursdays at 9 a.m.: Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 21, 28, Oct. 5 & 12.
This 6-week program is designed to release stress and increase mobility in the shoulder region. You will also address the cervical and thoracic spine for better posture and balance.
This program is facilitated by Steve EFT, CES, SSF, SSN and the cost is $42 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment.
TRIP TO THE BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT
In a few short months you’ll be thinking about getting into the holiday spirit, so plan on joining us on Thursday, December 14 for a trip into Boston for an afternoon performance of the Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall. Enjoy a program filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-a-long, and even a visit from jolly old Santa Claus. Before the show, we will go to the Cheesecake Factory for a delicious lunch. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxboro at 11 a.m. The cost is $175 for Foxboro residents and $180 for non-residents. Registration for this program has begun. Don’t miss out on this perfect holiday celebration!
IRELAND MEET AND GREET
Will you be joining us on our trip to Ireland in June 2024? Save the date of Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and join us for our Ireland Meet and Greet with your fellow Ireland travelers. Details will be in September’s Gem.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmers Market Coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $50 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmers Markets.
In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided.
You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $26,973 for an individual or $36,482 for a couple.
At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting.
The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in September from 11:15 to 12 noon: Sept 1, 15 & 22. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class.
The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: Sept. 11 (Kitchen Fairies/Angels) and Sept. 25 (Adventures in acrylics – dress in old clothes . This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
SEPTEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The September movies will be shown on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., and the movies are as follows:
Sept. 12 – “In the Heights” A musical adapted for cinema by Lin-Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegria Hudes. This story is set in the neighborhood of Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, New York City.
Sept. 26 – “McFarland USA” Inspired by the 1987 true story, this movie follows novice runners from an economically challenged town in California’s Central Valley as they give their all to build a cross-country team under the direction of Coach Jim White (Kevin Costner).
Please sign up in advance for one or both of our Movie Days.