Get ready for “Halloween: A Haunted History” presented by the well-known paranormal researcher Dustin Pari. This virtual event is being presented on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Registration will begin Sept. 17 at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click Events Calendar. What is it about this time of year that is so mystifying? In this lecture, Pari sheds some light on the spooky shadows of Halloween history and lore. He will have some great ghost stories to share as well. A Zoom link will be added to the calendar closer to the date of the program. Adult event.
Next up will be Christopher Daily with “A Haunted History of New England” on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This will be a one-hour slide presentation that incorporates video footage. The presentation melds historical fact with myth and legend to produce a fascinating new look at events that really happened and the stories of haunting that followed them.
The topics addressed in the lecture will be Mercy Brown, “The Vampire” of Exeter, Rhode Island, the cursed Freetown State Forest in Massachusetts, the horrors of the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, and much more. Register for this program beginning Sept. 23 at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on Events Calendar. A Zoom link will be added to the calendar closer to the date of the program.
VIRTUAL STORY PROGRAMSA second session of fall virtual story programs will run from the week of Oct. 26 through the week of Nov. 30. Look for Bedtime Stories and a Craft on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and Stories and Songs with Ms. Kacee on Thursdays at 11 a.m. All of these recorded programs are on facebook.com/BoydenLibrary, www.boydenlibrary.org, and on the Events Calendar.
While visiting the library be sure to pick up a Craft-To-Go that will relate to the weekly Bedtime Story theme. Also, check out one of our many book bundles, made up of themed picture books, bound together for fun and convenience.
MORE SOUTHWICK’S ZOO DISCOUNT TICKETSThe Friends of Boyden Library have once again purchased discount tickets to Southwick’s Zoo. The tickets are $15 per person. That’s a $10 savings for adults, and a $5 savings for children. Boyden library patrons can have up to 4 tickets per card. All tickets are nonrefundable, and do not expire. Purchase (cash or check made out to Friends of Boyden Library) at the Adult Circulation Desk.
LET’S STAY SAFEThe library is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing a limited number of people in the building at one time.
In order to keep library patrons and staff healthy, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks and facial coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2. If you are unable to wear a facial covering for medical reasons, we are happy to serve you via curbside delivery. Please continue to place holds using the online catalog and you will be notified when your items are ready.
- Please limit visits to 30 minutes.
- Please use hand sanitizer before handling materials and prior to computer use.
- Adult public computers are available for 30-minute time slots. Children’s internet use is not available at this time.
- Maintain a social distance of 6 feet between other patrons and library staff.
- If your family is able to do so, we recommend 1 adult patron per household visit the children’s room and check-out material for their children.
- Children who do visit the library, must be able to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing rules. If that is not possible, we will be happy to serve those families via curbside delivery. Families can continue to place holds using the online catalog and will be notified when items are ready.
- Quiet study and tutoring are unavailable at this time. Meeting Rooms, Story/Craft Room, and Tutor Room will remain closed until further notice. All library events and story programs will be virtual.
Please know that the library staff is doing everything possible to keep the building clean and sanitized, including frequently touched surfaces.
BOOK RETURNS ARE OPENThe book returns are available for library materials only. Please do not use book returns for donations. Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.