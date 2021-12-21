On Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. come join us to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or coffee with Foxboro Police Officers, Sgt. Valesay Collins and other detectives, as they share insight and resources for solutions to problems that seniors encounter in today’s world. Don’t miss this opportunity to get to know some of the police officers that serve our town. Sign up in advance if you’d like to attend.
Monday, Dec. 27
Rep. Jay Barrows Office Hour 9 a.m.; Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Mackinac Monday 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; “The Beatles: Get Back” 10 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Theater Workshop 11:30 p.m.; Beginner Mah Jongg Free Play 12:30 p.m.; Q & A with the Town Manager 12:30 p.m.; Mah Jongg Free Play 1 p.m.; Tech 101 2 p.m.; Senior Supper 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Men’s Breakfast 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Noon Year’s Eve 11:45 p.m.; “The Beatles: Get Back” part 3 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Senior Center Closed
Happy New Year!
FAREWELL CHRISTINA (WITH PIZZA!!)
Please join us on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2:45 p.m. as we say goodbye to our Christina LaRose before she embarks on her new career as the Assistant Director of the Franklin Senior Center. Please sign up if you plan to attend.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on Jan. 3 at 12:30 p.m., and on the first Monday of every month at 12:30 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
TRIVIA NIGHT
Get your team together for a fun night of trivia hosted by Marc Craig at the senior center on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m. Teams should consist of 1 to 4 people. Each member of the winning team will receive a FREE day trip with the Foxborough Senior Center in 2022.
TECH 101: WHAT DOES THIS DO?
Inevitably, this Christmas season you will have received some sort of confusing techno gizmo. Your grand kids had good intentions, but realistically you didn’t need this new gadget. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. for our next Tech 101 class which will cover EXTREME basics for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and smart devices, such as Homepods and Echos. Let us know you’ll be coming by signing up in advance.
NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Ring in the New Year with us on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.! Catch up with your friends after the holidays while joining us for welcoming the New Year at Noon! We’ll have a sparkling cider toast at 12 as well as a selection of deserts. Sign up in advance to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting November 4. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is being held on Jan 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 &17. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HOW TO COMBAT THE FEAR OF FALLING
Join us for our 6-week program on “How to Combat the Fear of Falling and Other Difficult Movement Patterns for Seniors.” The program is designed to train the amygdala (fear center of the brain) to receive new messages from the central nervous system to reduce fear. This is all done through movement and is a step-by-step process to slightly reduce fear on a weekly basis. This will be done safely and systematically. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m.on the following Mondays: Jan. 3, 10, 24, 31, Feb. 7 & 14. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Jan. 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 & 17. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Jan. 5, 12, 19 & 26 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Dec. 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
MACKINAC MONDAYS
As we lead up to our 2022 Mackinac Island trip, the last Monday of each month at 2 p.m, starting Monday, Dec. 27 and through April 25, will be “Mackinac Mondays.” Each month we will be presenting a program associated with our trip. These programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers. On Dec. 27 we will be reliving the 2021 Mackinac Island Lilac Festival as presented by the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau. (Our June 2022 trip will occur during the 2022 Lilac Festival!) Sign up if you’d like to join us.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfasts, catered by Roche Brothers, are returning to the senior center once again. Join us on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 9 a.m. for the 1st Men’s Breakfast of this winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The first class will be held on Tuesday, Jan 11 from noon to 3 p.m. and will continue to be held on the first Tuesday of each month at noon. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO. Sandwiches will not be available on Dec. 23.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our NEW Senior Supper program will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 4 p.m., with dinner served around 4:30 p.m., and this new program will focus on a unique, high quality, catered meal. The cost is $4 per person. We hope that you’ll join us for an evening out with friends. The menu for December is Chicken Parmesan, Penne Pasta, Caesar Salad, a roll and water. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
TRAVEL WITH US TO MACKINAC ISLAND IN 2022
Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island on June 6-13, 2022. Mackinac Island is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. Registration for this trip has begun and we still have some openings. Call or stop by the senior center for more information or to reserve your spot if you would like to join us.
S.H.I.N.E.
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.