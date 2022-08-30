Brent Ruter, chairman of the Foxboro School Committee, will make a brief presentation outlining the committee’s goals and objectives for the upcoming school year and take questions from the audience during a forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center at 382 South St., Foxboro, and is put on by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.