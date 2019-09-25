The Hockomock Area YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Patriot Place, and this year will be joined by the popular Foxboro YMCA 5K and Kids Fun Run.
The free Healthy Kids Dav encourages children to be active and provides families with ways for living healthier lives, including better nutrition and exercise.
Fun, creative, and healthy activities for children will take place at Patriot Place Plaza, located outside Patriots Hall of Fame.
There will be vendor giveaways, healthy snack samples, an inflatable gaga ball pit game, bounce house, photobooth, car seat safety checks, a gymnastics obstacle course, nutrition demos, visit with Pat Patriot & New England Patriots cheerleaders, hands on STEM (science, tech, engineering & math) activities, a fitness obstacle course, vision checks presented by the Lions District 33 Eye Mobile, face painting and more.
Vendors who will be onsite to share healthy tips, games and prizes: American Cancer Society, Bass Pro Shops, BBS Energy Works, Bellingham Senior Center, Brigham & Womens/Mass General Health Care Center, Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County, Children’s Melanoma Prevention Foundation, District 33K Lions, Dorel Juvenile, Every Photo Tells a Story PhotoBooth, Foxboro Rotary Club, Fuel Up To Play 60, Jennifer Rose Art, Kennedy Donovan Center, Malco Art Center, Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, New England Frozen Ventures, New England Revolution, Norwood Hospital – sponsor, Patriot Place, Pediatric Dental Healthcare, Project Bread, and WIC Nutrition Program.
For the first time, the Foxboro YMCA 5K and Kids Fun Run will take place at Patriot Place, with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. and the Kids Run starting at 11 a.m. Cost: $30 (5K) and $15 (Kids Run). All Kids Fun Runners will be awarded a medal in the 1 mile run/walk. Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the event or register online at www.hockymca.org/5k.
The run is in memory of Michael Baker, Linda Cavossa and Jackie Thomas.
Additional details at: hockymca.org/ healthy-kids-day.