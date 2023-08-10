Join author and historian Carol Cohen for a look into the life of Eleanor Roosevelt at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
During World War II, Eleanor Roosevelt planted an iconic “Victory Garden” on the White House Lawn and encouraged other Americans to do the same.
Using first-person narrative, learn about Eleanor Roosevelt’s humanitarian efforts, as well her recognition of those who took a major role in the feeding America during WWII.
The program also includes an informative PowerPoint presentation outlining the place of Victory Gardens in American history and their relevance in today’s world.
No registration required for this event.
COLLECTIBLES APPRAISAL
Rick Keller, from Perfect Pastime 617, is offering another free community-wide collectibles appraisal event at the Boyden Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. So, gather up all your trading cards, sports memorabilia, video games/consoles, vintage toys, jewelry, etc. to see if you have treasure or trash!
Rick is a native to Foxboro who has been involved in the industry for close to two decades.
He has generously donated some of his time to share his valuable knowledge with all who listen.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
AN EVENING WITH AUTHORS LISA JACKSON & NANCY BUSH
Bestselling authors (and sisters!) Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush will discuss their latest books in this Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.
Jackson will discuss “The Last Sinner,” a gripping novel of suspense featuring two veteran homicide detectives matching wits with a twisted serial killer lurking in the shadows of New Orleans.
Bush will discuss “The Camp,” a chilling novel of suspense which takes a diabolical modern twist on “Friday the 13th” meets “Yellowjackets” at a summer sleep-away camp isolated in the woods of Oregon.
Registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom webinar via email. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and the Langley-Adams Library in Groveland.
50+ JOB SEEKERS VIRTUAL NETWORKING GROUPThe Massachusetts Library Collaborative 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., via Zoom during the months of August through December.
Evening sessions meet the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Each meeting features a new topic. If you are unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “Encore Career,” this networking group program is perfect for you!
Remember, 85% of jobs are found through networking!
For more information and to access the Zoom links go to tinyurl.com/5449e4b9
DROP IN TECH HELP
Do you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired, or maybe you just have a basic technology question? Then stop into the library and Libby will walk you through it at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
No registration required.
BOOK WALK WEDNESDAYS
Join us outside the Boyden Library for a leisurely walk and talk about books every other Wednesday at 11 a.m.! Come with 1-2 book recommendations for others.
This program will meet Aug. 9 and 23.
This program will meet in the Fuller Conference room if there is inclement weather.
BOOK BINGO 2023
Complete any 5 bingo squares in a row by Aug. 12 and you will be eligible to win a gift card to a local restaurant!
Pick up your BOOK BINGO Sheet at the Adult Circulation Desk today!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
LIBRARY HOURS
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.