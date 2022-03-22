The team at Heart to Home Meals is offering a free hot dinner on Wednesday, April 6 at 4:45 p.m. to the seniors of Foxboro. The meals are frozen and can be stored in your freezer until you’re ready to heat and enjoy. You can choose between a honey rosemary chicken with a side of sweet potatoes and peas, or fish florentine, haddock with cheddar cheese and spinach sauce with red-skinned potatoes and carrots. Please sign up in advance if you’d like to take home a frozen Heart to Home Meal.
HEARTSAVER CPR
Be prepared for an emergency. Take the Heartsaver CPR class at the senior center on Wednesday, April 6 at 2 p.m. Get CPR certified with the Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up in advance.
CRAFT WITH TRACY
Spring is coming! Join Tracy Rozak on Tuesday, April 5 at noon as she leads a group in making a fun spring bunny craft. No experience necessary and all supplies are provided. Please sign up in advance.
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11, we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. The sign up for residents with payment will begin on March 30, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on April 13. Don’t miss out!
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS' OFFICE HOUR
Join State Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, March 28 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question-and-answer session. Barrows will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
Q&A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m. He will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question-and-answer session. Call us to sign up.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The classes are held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
MACKINAC MONDAY: NIAGARA FALLS
As we lead up to our Mackinac Island trip, the last Monday of each month will now be “Mackinac Mondays.” Each month we will be presenting a program associated with our trip. These programs are open to all, but may be especially interesting to our Mackinac Island travelers. Join us on Monday, March 28 at 2 p.m. for Mackinac Monday featuring Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls was the nation’s first great symbol, an emblem for the vast untamed continent with its beauty and limitless resources. This PBS documentary will celebrate the natural wonder and human achievement. Sign up in advance.
UKULELE 101: FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey with the UKULELE! No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic running device, such as a Snark Turner, is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for these 8 classes is $75, and the classes are offered at 11:30 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 7, 14, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26 & June 2. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
INTERMEDIATE UKULELE CLASSES
Continue your musical journey on the ukulele with this 8 week Intermediate Ukulele Class at the senior center under the direction of Lisa Cohen. This 8-week program is designed for those with prior experience playing the ukulele. Songs will continue to increase in complexity each week. The cost is $75 and the classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the following Mondays: April 4, 11, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23 & June 6. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN
We still have some openings, so why not travel with us and try your luck at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Thursday, March 31. Our motorcoach will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The cost will be $35 per person for Foxboro residents, and $37 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, April 6, 13, 26 & 27 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.
NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE TRIP RE-SCHEDULED
Due to renovations at the Newport Playhouse, our trip to the playhouse has been re-scheduled from April 21 to September 29. If you had originally signed up and paid for the April trip, you will automatically be added to the Sept. 29 travel list.
If you are unable to join us on Sept. 29, please contact us as soon as possible so that we can issue you a refund. We still have openings for the Sept. 29 trip to the Newport Playhouse.
We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 10 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet before the show, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret. The cost for Foxboro residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Registration with payment has begun.
MARCH MOVIES
The subject for our March Movie Days has been World War II. The following movie will be shown on Thursday, March 31 at 1 p.m. -- “The Forgotten Battle” -- During WWII’s crucial Battle of Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.
If you’d like to join us for some or all of the shows, please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique, high-quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, March 30. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. March’s meal will be lasagna with grilled vegetables and a salad. The cost is $4 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfast, catered by Roche Brothers, have returned to the senior center. Join us on Thursday, March 31 at 9 a.m. for a hot breakfast in this cold winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color -- Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33-acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home.
The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
On Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. we’ll be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., for a trip to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. Join us for the day, and each passenger will receive a casino package which could include food, vouchers and play coupons. The cost is $37 per person for Foxboro residents, and $39 for non-residents. Registration, with payment, has begun. Join us as we visit this new casino on the Mystic riverfront.