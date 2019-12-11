The Foxboro Discretionary Fund again welcomes assistance for its Christmas giving program, aimed at helping local families and individuals in need during the holiday season.
Families in need of holiday assistance have submitted application queries about their children’s ages, interests, Christmas wishes, etc. This information is being relayed to local sponsors — businesses, families, individuals and organizations — who agree to spend $75 on gifts for that child.
Recipients remain anonymous.
Anyone still in need during the holidays or interested in sponsoring a child should contact Lisa Downs at 508-930-1520 or Lori McDonald at 508-989-6680.
Gifts should be delivered, unwrapped, to Lori McDonald at 3 Meadowview Road. Gifts will be matched up with winter outerwear purchased by parishioners at St. Mary’s Church.
Each recipient family also will receive a Christmas food basket, which are being assembled at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, South Street. Volunteers are welcome to participate in this community tradition.
Christmas deliveries of both food and gifts will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, also from St. Mark’s Church.
Adult volunteers are welcome to assist in making deliveries, however, it will be necessary for volunteers to arrive in pairs — one person responsible for paperwork and the second waiting in a vehicle queue for pickup.