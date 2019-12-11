A dozen Foxboro High School students have earned the Seal of Biliteracy.
The state adopted the Seal of Biliteracy in the fall of 2018 and is one of 37 states to offer this distinction to their graduates, Christine Smith, head of the World Language Department Head for Foxboro public schools, said.
The designation recognizes a student’s achievement of proficiency in English as well as one or more additional languages. A student’s second language may be their heritage language learned in the home or may be a language acquired through years of study.
“This first group of seniors to earn the Seal of Biliteracy demonstrated high levels of proficiency on the English Language Arts MCAS exam and the Advanced Placement Spanish exam,” Smith said. The seal “serves to signal to future employers and universities that an individual possesses the language skills and cultural awareness to thrive in a multicultural, multilingual and global society.”
The group is the first to earn the distinction at Foxboro High School.
The high school World Language Department offers language proficiency testing in multiple languages in December and April. Go http://bit.ly/FHSWorldLanguage for more information.