Foxboro High School Seal of Biliteracy Class of 2020: (front row) Sasha Hussain, Naomi Pham*, Anna Marcucella, Brooke Connolly* and Sara Scardocci* (back row) Aidan Stapleton, Kevin Tully, Kyle McGinnis, Jacob Parkman, and Ryan Proulx. Not included in photo: Tim Behn and Ronald MacLellan*. *Earned Seal of Biliteracy with Distinction.