The Foxboro Republican Town Committee will host special guest speaker Robert J. Antonellis on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
A world-renowned investigative researcher and historical analyst, Antonellis will present a look at events and patterns in American history dating back several hundred years that led to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and continue to resonate to this day.
Everything will be specially cleaned and set up in an appropriately socially-distanced manner for the event.
The meeting is open to all at no charge.
It will take place 7 p.m., at the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St., Foxboro.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.