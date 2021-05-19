The town's historical society is hosting a program “Severe Weather: Tornadoes and Thunderstorms” by Glenn Field of the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, on FCA Comcast channel 22 and FCA Verizon channel 38.
Field has been the Warning Coordination Meteorologist (WCM) for the NWS office in Norton since October 1993.
In his role, he is responsible for ensuring that customers of weather forecasts and warnings are able to quickly receive accurate predictions and instructions on how to remain safe. He has worked for NOAA for 35 years.