Author Don Wilding will give a virtual presentation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, covering some of the great shipwrecks and rescues of the outer beaches of Cape Cod, from the earliest days of the U.S. Lifesaving Service (1872) to the early years of the U.S. Coast Guard in the first half of the 20th century.
He will focus on the wrecks of the Castagna, the Francis, the Montclair, the Jason, the Portland, and many more.
Wilding is currently is a columnist for The Cape Codder. He is a co-founder of the nonprofit Henry Beston Society of Cape Cod, and author of the book, “Henry Beston’s Cape Cod.” He was also an award-winning sports editor of the Foxboro Reporter from 1997 to 2005.
It is among the upcoming presentations sponsored by the Foxborough Historical Society Board of Directors, working in cooperation with Foxborough Cable Access, to bring the spring 2021 meetings and presentations to the FHS membership via live broadcasts on FCA Comcast Channel 8 and FCA Verizon Channel 38.