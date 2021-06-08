History professor Paolo DiGregorio will be back at the senior center on Wednesday, June 23 at 5 p.m. to present his program on Baroque Rome. During the 16th and 18th centuries, Rome, an Eternal City, underwent a tremendous physical transformation, as architects, sculptors and artists decorated the city with countless churches, palazzi and fountains. Paolo will tell us about the rollicking, often violent, story of the characters and personalities that shaped Baroque Rome. Please sign up in advance.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, June 17 from 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. This scheduled event will occur as a conference call, but if you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
TAI CHI
On Tuesdays, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., start your day with the peaceful meditation and movement of Tai Chi with instructor Elijah Swain. Elijah is a 9th Degree black belt and is the owner of the Tai Jing Academy. For the month of June, Tai Chi classes will be offered for FREE for all participants! This is your chance to give it a try. Our thanks to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund the program. Call us to sign up.
PILGRIM BELLE TRIP SIGN UP
Join us for a trip to Plymouth, MA on Thursday, Sept. 2. We’ll be leaving Foxborough from St. Mary’s parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and traveling by motorcoach to Plymouth to cruise Plymouth Harbor in style aboard the Pilgrim Belle, a Mississippi-style paddle wheeler. We will enjoy a 75 minute narrated cruise of this historic town and seaport, followed by lunch at the Tavern on the Wharf restaurant. For lunch you will have your choice of Baked New England Cod or Chicken Marsala. After lunch we will enjoy a wine tasting at Plymouth Bay Winery and then have some free time in downtown Plymouth before departing for home. The cost for this trip is $101 for Foxboro residents and $106 for non-residents. Price includes all gratuities. Foxboro residents can begin signing up on Thursday, June 17 with your payment, and non-resident sign up begins on July 1 with payment.
ICE CREAM TRUCK
As summer approaches, come enjoy a free sweet treat at the senior center on Thursday, June 17 at 2 p.m. courtesy of Bridges by Epoch. Attendance will be limited, so you must sign up in advance to participate.
ESTATE PLANNING PROGRAM
On Monday, June 21 at 2 p.m. join the experts from the Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams at the senior center as they help explain the intricacies of planning your estate. Sign up in advance.
COFFEE AND DONUTS!!
Beginning in June, our popular coffee and donuts will be returning at the senior center from 8:30ish to 11:30 a.m. Once again you will be able to get a cup of coffee and/or a donut (courtesy of Honey Dew Donuts). For the time being, you must enjoy your coffee/donuts outside at our picnic tables or under the tent and we will also be using disposable cups.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting June 10. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on June 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8 & 15. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
CORE WORKOUT USING ROTATIONAL MOVEMENTS
This 6-week Core Workout program is designed to stabilize the core using movements we don’t normally use in daily life. Techniques learned during this class will be great for posture, back pain and incontinence. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: June 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26 & Aug. 2. Or you may choose to take the class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 15 & 22. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday 6-week program is $42. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
TECH 101 — iPhone Basics
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Come to this Tech-101 iPhone Basics Class on Wednesday, June 16 at 3:30 p.m. or at 5 p.m. to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing device in your pocket. Sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of June we are continuing to host a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. In addition to our “Grab and Go” suppers, starting in June we will also be offering you the opportunity to enjoy your senior supper at the senior center with friends under the tent. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up. Due to limited seating, when you sign up please let us know if you will be joining us under the tent or taking your meal home with you. Suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Wednesday, June 23 at 12 noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Jake n Joe’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, June 21 and meet us at the restaurant on the 24th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 21st.
MOVIE DAY IN JUNE
On Thursday, June 17 at 2 p.m. we will be showing the Netflix movie “The Trial of the Chicago 7” at the senior center. This film follows the Chicago 7, a group of anti-Vietnam protestors charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago (starring Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen).
Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy. Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching. Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
CORNHOLE
Cornhole is a lawn game in which players take turns throwing bean bags at a raised platform with a hole in the far end. Invite a friend and have a great time playing this socially distant activity at the senior center any morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. When you arrive at the senior center to play, be sure to pick up the bean bags at the front desk.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.