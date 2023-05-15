The Foxborough Historical Society will host professor David Brandon Dennis for a presentation on “A Historical Context of the Russia/Ukraine War,” on Tuesday, May 23.
The talk will be at 7 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room of the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Dennis is s professor of history at Dean College, teaching courses in modern European history with an emphasis on Central and Eastern Europe. He also teaches courses in modern Latin American history with an emphasis on Argentina, Brazil and Chile. He has served as an associate editor for the New England Journal of History since 2014.
“A Historical Context of the Russia/Ukraine War” explores the historical background and ties between Russia and Ukraine. Dennis will highlight the causes and reasons that started the current conflict. He will also discuss the objectives of these two countries and may provide some insight into the war’s final outcome.