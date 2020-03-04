“A bad title can ruin a show pretty good,” says the character Little Sally in the opening scene of “Urinetown the Musical.”
That may be true, but it hasn’t stopped The Theatre Institute of the Hockomock Area YMCA from producing this satirical dark comedy.
The show will be on stage at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m., Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.
Tickets are available through the theater’s website (www.marilynrodmanperformingartscenter.org) and all seats are reserved.
The cast is compromised of 21 local high school students who have been rehearsing at the Mansfield Arts and Education Center since January.
“Within each rehearsal everyone learns a lot about the theatrical world and how to present themselves on stage,” Mansfield High School sophomore Haley Hendrickson, who plays Little Sally, said. “Everyone gets an equal chance to share their talents and I always leave feeling good about myself.”
The plot of Urinetown centers around a city that has been plagued with a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought, leading to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Tim Troilo, a freshman at Mansfield High School, plays the rebel leader Bobby Strong. “Urinetown is more than just a silly name,” Troilo said. “It’s a love story, a comedy, and an action-packed musical that will leave it up to debate about which side was right.”
“The actors have this challenge of creating larger than life characters under an absurd premise while still making them believable and authentic,” director Julia Paolino said. “I told the students from the beginning even though this whole idea is a little crazy, it’s your job to get the audience to root for you anyways.”
The cast includes Paris Arffa (Franklin), Gwenne Balcius (Franklin), Olivia Devlin (Franklin), Savannah Devlin (Franklin), Melissa Fredrick (Franklin), Brigid Gilberti (Franklin), Haley Hendrickson (Mansfield), Anne Kane (Walpole), James Kane (Walpole), Catherine Middelmann (Franklin), Katie O’Neill (Franklin), Andrew Olah (Franklin), Michaela Olah (Franklin), Angelina Perez (Franklin), Elena Perez-Kocis (Franklin), Leah Pilof (Franklin), Shannon Reardon (Franklin), Zachary Schreiber (Mansfield), Timothy Troilo (Mansfield), Jenna Van Hyning (Franklin), and Megan Whalen (Mansfield).