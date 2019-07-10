The Hockomock Area YMCA will be hosting its 13th triathlon and a new youth event during a fundraiser on Sunday, July 21, at Lake Pearl in Wrentham.
The annual Spier Family Triathlon begins at 8 a.m. (registration is at 6 a.m.) and consists fo a 1/4-mile swim in Lake Pearl, a 9-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run. Registration fee is $10.
A new event, the Youth Splash & Dash, is a swimming and running aquathlon competition taking place at noon, for ages 5 to 14.
This friendly USAT Sanctioned Sprint triathlon is designed to work for beginners, youth/junior (ages 14+) triathletes, paratriathletes, 2- or 3-person relay teams and advanced triathletes.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Reach Out to Youth and Families Campaign at the Hockomock Area YMCA.
The race travels through Wrentham Center. Bike and run provide moderate hills. The grass transition area is centrally located and easily accessed.
This USA Triathlon sanctioned event is limited to 400 registered athletes. This is the first paratriathlete-friendly USAT event in New England, beginning in 2013, according to the Y.
Register online at hockymca.org/triathlon by July 18. Day of registration will begin at 6 a.m. the day of the event, if space permits. To register for the splash and dash event, go to: hockymca.org/youth-splash-dash.
The Reach Out for Youth & Families Annual Campaign is the primary vehicle in subsidizing confidential scholarship assistance and programs for youth, individuals and families to have a Y experience regardless of ability to pay and includes summer camp, child care and teen programs for local children and families in need.