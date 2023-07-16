The Hockomock Area YMCA, with locations in North Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield and Franklin, has launched its Operation Backpack.
The YMCA is looking for the support of local businesses and individuals to donate school supplies.
The goal is to collect 3,000 fully-stocked backpacks to be delivered before the school year begins.
“Convening donors and volunteers to support area families in need reflects our Y’s commitment to serve and strengthen our communities together,” Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA, said. “Having access to backpacks and supplies is integral to a student’s success. As many families in our area face financial difficulties, we want to make sure that all kids have the supplies they need to start the upcoming school year off right.”
New supplies and backpacks are requested through Aug. 4.
Donation bins are located at all Hockomock Area YMCA facilities: Invensys Foxboro Branch, 67 Mechanic St., Foxboro; Bernon Family Branch, 45 Forge Hill Road, Franklin; Mansfield Arts & Education Center, 40 Balcom St., Mansfield; and Hurley Family Branch, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro.
Besides money donations, the Y is requesting the following supplies: backpacks for all ages, including pre-k, elementary, middle school, and high school; pencils and colored pencils, highlighters, binders, washable markers, rulers, crayons, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, pencil cases, lunch boxes, and scissors.
The drive’s Amazon wish list is available at bit.ly/BackpackWishList23 and complete details are available at hockymca.org/backpack-drive.
If a member of your family or someone you know needs a backpack, a request form can be found at hockymca.org/backpack-drive.
The drive is a collaborative effort of YMCA staff, its program participants, and area businesses and residents.
“Fulfilling our mission is only possible because of dedicated staff, volunteers, donors and partners who support our cause of enhancing lives and enriching communities,” Downs said. "Your support with this Backpack Drive will help children and neighbors in need in our 15-town service area.”
Businesses that would like to sponsor the Backpack Drive are asked to contact Patrick Murphy at 508-643-5262 or email him at patrickm@hockymca.org.
Sponsorship levels range from $500 -- which will provide 20 backpacks to students in need -- through becoming a Presenting Sponsor at $10,000, which will ensure 500 children will receive supplies.