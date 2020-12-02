Students in the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Broad-Y Academy and Theatre Institute will in early December present virtual productions they have been preparing for the last few months.
The Broad-Y Academy will present “A Virtual Christmas Carol” at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 and 1 p.m. Dec. 6. It’s the classic Dickens story with a modern twist — all the scenes take place via phone or video call.Twenty local youth ages 7-14 rehearsed and prerecorded the play on Zoom from their own homes. “It was so fun to see how each student took the time to set up and decorate their individual performance space to make it special even though we were physically apart,” says Director Julia Paolino.
Simultaneously, The Theatre Institute, an intensive pre-professional training program for high school students, has been hard at work crafting their annual musical theater showcase, which will be streamed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. This year’s showcase is titled “Together Apart” and features songs in which the characters exist in physically separate spaces, but connect with each other nonetheless.
The 11 performers in this production submitted individual vocal recordings, which were then edited together to create a soundtrack for the production. The visual component was filmed in person, primarily outdoors, and with a combination of masks and social distancing. Students lip sang along to their own vocals as an added safety precaution.
“It was definitely a very different process for us, but I think the end result is just as impactful for both the performers and audience,” says Paolino. “I continue to be inspired by the resilience of all our theater students during these times and am so impressed with the way they’ve adapted to this new format.”
Both performances will stream on BookTixLive. Tickets for “A Virtual Christmas Carol” cost $10 per device and tickets for “Together Apart” cost $17.50 per device.
They can be purchased online at haymca.booktix.com.