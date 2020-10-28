Public access television stations in the area took action in September to make sure that high school sporting events would be available for viewing by families and fans, even though MIAA has restricted spectator access to games in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Members of the newly formed Hockomock League TV Collaborative will continue to cover games in their own hometown, but share the live streamed or videotaped events with other league towns for playback on their local channels.
Normally, Foxboro Cable Access, and most other towns, only cover home games so the end result is that this year both home and away games will be shown on the local access channels, and also available for viewing on demand via the website.
“One of the key advantages of local public access television is that its primary mission is to meet the specific needs of the community,” said Foxboro Cable Access President Paul Beck, “and we bring all our resources, technology, creativity, and people together to accomplish that purpose.”
Executive Director Michael Webber has been working with sports booster groups who provide parent volunteers as announcers and camera operators to cover events at the Sam Berns Field.
FCA’s technical crew volunteers coordinate them from the newly installed mini control room in one section of the press box.
In addition, approximately three to four televised virtual meetings of town departments have been covered weekly from the town hall control room since last spring and have been made available to the community for viewing On Demand at the website for Foxboro Cable Access: fcatv.org.
Town Manager William Keegan praised the efforts to provide coverage, “With the limited capacity of our meeting rooms, the ability to broadcast and stream our board and committee meetings via Zoom is critical for the town to comply with requirements of the Open Meeting laws.”
“It’s in the spirit of public access television to serve the needs of the community, whatever they are. We’ve all learned a lot over these past several months,” Webber said.
To learn more about FCA’s training workshops, programming or operations, please visit the website at: www.fcatv.org, or contact Executive Director Michael Webber at 508-543-4757.