A fundraising campaign is underway to raise $100,000 for a food drive led by the Hockomock Area YMCA.
Greg and Kathy Spier of Foxboro have issued a $50,000 challenge grant to support the YMCA’s commitment to help feed kids, families and individuals during the pandemic.
The Spiers are matching every donation made through Sept. 26 up to $50,000.
When the Spier Family Kindness for Kids Challenge is met, it will result in $100,000 to benefit food security initiatives through the Hockomock Area YMCA.
Kathy Spier expressed her hope this challenge “will inspire people to make a gift to help feed kids and families and spread kindness and a caring hand to those who need it during a difficult time in our communities.”
To learn more about the challenge and donate, visit www.hockymca.org/spier-challenge.
Since the pandemic started, when the Y’s doors were closed in March, the Hockomock YMCA began providing food for people in need and providing emergency child care for essential personnel.
Every Wednesday, the YMCA has provided free family-size grocery bags valued at $50 each at their branches in Foxboro, North Attleboro and Franklin to anyone in need.
The Hockomock YMCA has also been working with school nutrition departments and community partners to ensure children and families have grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch while schools have been closed and through the summer months.
Such meals are offered in North Attleboro, Wrentham, Milford and Bellingham.
As of Aug. 7, 152,000 meals and 15,623 grocery bags have been provided to people in the local communities the YMCA serves.
“In these challenging times, our YMCA has been there for our community providing an important safety net for so many kids and families,” said Ed Hurley, President of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “I’m so proud of the work our Y has done – reflecting our mission and values - to provide emergency support focused on the needs of those challenged with food insecurity.
"Greg and Kathy Spier have been passionate partners for so many years with our Y," Hurley added. "This incredible challenge will help our neighbors when they need it most and is the latest example of the Spier family’s commitment to our YMCA and the communities we are so proud to serve.”
The Spiers are longtime Y members and volunteers, and the Spier family’s legacy includes the naming of the indoor and outdoor aquatics centers at the Y’s Invensys Foxboro Branch, along with their parents, Sonja and the late Alex Spier.
“Our family has always believed in giving back to the community and this YMCA. We have learned from our mom and dad the importance of paying it forward and making your community a better place," Greg Spier said. "Through this challenge, and with the support of our community, together we will make a difference providing food access to our neighbors in need during this pandemic.”
To learn other ways to support the drive, contact Katie Moore at katiem@hockymca.org.
For more information about the Y’s food securities initiatives, visit hockymca.org/food-access.