The Hockomock Area YMCA is collecting donations for its Food Access Program, created in response to the pandemic and growing food insecurity. The organization suggests donations such as hearty, low-sodium soups, canned fruit and vegetables, oatmeal, and baby products, including food, diapers and wipes. If you donate to this program by March 18, you can enter a raffle for a personal training session and nutrition consultation from the Hockomock Area YMCA. A complete list of suggested donations can be found on Instagram, @hockomockymca, and for in-depth information about the Food Access Program, visit hockymca.org/food-access. Donations can be dropped off at the Franklin, Foxboro or North Attleboro Y branches, or contact the YMCA at 508-643-5277 or foodaccess@ymca.org to schedule a pick-up for larger donations.