The Friends of the Boyden Library will begin collecting gift cards for the Foxboro Discretionary Fund through a Giving Tree. The Giving Tree will hold tags which contain the gift card wishes of children in town. This year, the Friends ask that gift cards be purchased due to coronavirus restrictions. Those who would like to contribute can select a tag, purchase the gift card, and return it (with the tag attached) to the circulation desk.
The Friends are also accepting contributions of new children’s books during the Annual Book Drive. Books must be newly purchased and should be of interest to children from infancy to age 12. Hardcover and paperback books are welcome. Please drop off new, unwrapped donations at the children’s desk or in the box provided at the Giving Tree.
All Giving Tree gift cards must be brought to the library on or before Dec. 9. The book drive will run until Dec. 31.
SUCCESSFUL BOOK SALEDespite COVID-19, the Friends of Boyden Library held its Fall Book Sale in November. With social distancing, mask wearing, and timed reservations, they made a total of $2,071 that will go to library programs.
The library can’t thank them enough for all their hard work. And we do mean hard work. It’s not easy to coordinate a book sale, let alone physically set one up.
Don’t forget the Friends’ pop-up book sales on each floor of the library.
THINGS YOU CAN DO WITH THE SAILS MOBIL APPSearch the SAILS’ catalog: Search for items by title, author, subject, or general keyword and place holds on interesting items. Manage your account: Keep track of your account — view your checked-out items, holds, fines, and account information. You can even pay fines by credit card. Search by barcode: Use your device’s camera to scan the barcode on a book, CD, DVD, or other item at a friend’s house or bookstore and search for available copies in the SAILS’ Network. You can link accounts to manage your family’s checkouts and holds, all in the same place. Available in Google Play and the Apple Store.
PICTURE BOOK BUNDLES and CRAFTS-TO-GOVisit the children’s department and grab a fun picture book bundle chosen by our staff. Each bundle is made up with themed picture books. And don’t forget our Crafts-to-Go bags created by children’s staff as well.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.