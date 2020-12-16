The Friends are still accepting contributions of new children’s books during our Annual Book Drive. Books must be newly purchased and should be of interest to children from infancy to age 12. Hardcover and paperback books are welcome. Please drop off new, unwrapped donations at the Children’s Desk or in the box provided on the ground floor.
The book drive will run until Dec. 31.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME IN DECEMBERStories and Songs with Ms. Kacee will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. This recorded program will be on facebook.com/BoydenLibrary, www.boydenlibrary.org.
NOON YEAR’S EVE GOODY BAG! FOR AGES 3 & UPCelebrate NOON Year’s Eve with the Boyden Library! Each goody bag includes fun party and craft supplies for your at-home party! Then you can choose to join Miss Kacee on New Year’s Eve for a virtual story time where we’ll have fun counting down to noon!
Registration is required, while supplies last. Please register each child individually by going to www.boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Events Calendar.
Bags will be labelled with each child’s name, and will be available to pick up in the Youth Services Department beginning Monday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
VIRTUAL CHILDREN’S PROGRAM DURING CHRISTMAS VACATION“Make a Miniature Chocolate Box,” presented by Pop Up Art School, will be held on Monday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will make a miniature chocolate box filled with adorable bonbons. A pinching technique will be used to make the box and roll small balls of clay to make the animal bonbons. After the class, your librarian will send you a video that shows you how to paint your miniature chocolate box after it dries. This program is for ages 10 to 18. Registration is required to pick up kits a week prior to the program. To register for the program and kit pickup, go to www.boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar. The Zoom link will be provided closer to the date. Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
VIRTUAL NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY! WITH MISS KACEE FOR ALL AGESRing in the New Year, without having to stay up until midnight! Join Miss Kacee for a fun virtual event, where we’ll share stories, songs, games, and a countdown to NOON! Program begins at 11:30 a.m. Registration is required for this Zoom program. We recommend that participants also register for a NOON Year’s Eve Goody Bag, as this program will incorporate supplies from the Bag. To register for both events go to www.boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar. The Zoom link will be provided closer to the date.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see items still on your record. All fines will be forgiven.
HOLIDAY HOURSThe Boyden Library will be closing at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and closed on Friday, Dec. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 26. Regular hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 28. The library will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, and Saturday, Jan. 2.
Regular hour will resume Monday, Jan. 3.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.