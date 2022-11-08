Patriot Place in Foxboro held a special ceremony honoring World War II veterans on Nov. 2. The event was organized by the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance as part of the NFL’s “Salute to Service” campaign, honoring, empowering and connecting with U.S. service members and veterans and their families. The ceremony featured a memorial dedicated to WWII vets, which will be on display to be viewed by the public at the Dean College Stage at Patriot Place through Nov. 14.