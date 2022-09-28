More than 800 residents and 170 teams from Foxboro and surrounding communities participated in this year’s Neponset Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s last Saturday at Patriot Place.
Participants raised more than $247,000 towards the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“It is inspiring to see so many community members come together to share in this special event and take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in helping advance research and enhancing care and support for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families.”
On Walk Day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony.
The association is continuing to raise funds and awareness with the goal of reaching $512,000 by the end of the year.
Individuals are encouraged to still register at https://www.alz.org/manh, walk in their own neighborhoods, and continue to raise money. Donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease -- a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Massachusetts alone, there are more than 130,000 people living with the disease and 284,000 caregivers.
The walk, held since 1989, is said to be the largest event to raise funds and awareness for the cause in the world.