PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: PAYSON PLAYGROUND, AGES 0-5
TUESDAY, JULY 6, AT 10 A.M.
Grandy’s Ice Cream Truck will visit after story time at 10:30 a.m.!
Enjoy finger plays, songs, and books with Miss Jessica. Please bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
To register go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar. Just register once to be added to the Story Time email list.
STORY TIME, SUMMER STAGE AT PATRIOT PLACE
TUESDAY, JULY 13, AT 10 A.M.
Meet at the Summer Stage at Patriot Place for songs and stories with Miss Jessica. The Summer Stage is located between Citizen Crust and Skipjack’s.
Limited seating available. Please consider bringing a blanket or lawn chair to sit on.
To register go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar. Just register once to be added to the Story Time email list.
CRAFTS TO-GO FROM THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT
EVERY OTHER SATURDAY STARTING AT 10 A.M.
Tails and Tales Summer Crafts To-Go: Created by Miss Karen and Miss Kacee. Every other Saturday this summer will feature a fun craft to-go! Each craft will be based on this year’s Summer Reading Program theme: Tails and Tales. Pick up your bag of materials in the Youth Services room!
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
COPPER BOOKMARKS: METALSMITHING WITH HEATHER BECK, AGES 10-14
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14 IN THE COMMUNITY MEETING ROOM AT 2:30 P.M.
Using hammers and punches, customize your copper keychain or bookmark with texture, line work, and letter stamps. You will learn proper metalsmithing techniques and have a ton of fun. Afterwards, the items are dipped in a sulphur patina to create an antiqued look!
Register separately for each program according to age range by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Event Calendar.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
LIBRARY HOURS, ETC.
The Boyden Library will be closed Saturday, July 3, and Monday, July 5 in observance of the July 4th Holiday.
For summer Saturdays, the Boyden Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting Saturday, July 10 and ending August 28.
Regular Hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
As of May 29, the State of Massachusetts has lifted the mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated. So, masks are no longer required in the library building. Use your discretion.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.