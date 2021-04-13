FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays, beginning May 4th, at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy. Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching. Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
Monday, April 19
Senior Center Closed
Patriots Day
Tuesday, April 20
Zumba Gold 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 11 a.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; Virtual SHINE by appointment 3 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2); Walking Club 10 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Colorist Club 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Hearing Clinic 1 p.m.; Senior Supper – Grab and Go 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Realign Your Pelvis 9 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35 a.m.; Men’s Club 11:45
Friday, April 23
Senior Fitness (1) 9 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:50 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
“BAG OF SUNSHINE” DRIVE-THRU GIVEAWAY
The Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams Realty will be giving away “Bags of Sunshine” - with all things yellow - at the senior center on Thursday, April 29. Quantities are limited so you must call to sign up and get a pick-up time.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting April 22. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20 & 27. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
FOOT STABILITY & ANKLE MOBILITY FOR BETTER BALANCE & PAIN RELIEF
This 6-week program is designed to make our musculoskeletal function the way that it used to be. Once we improve our foot stability and ankle mobility, the knees, hips and spine work and feel better. The muscles of the core become organized which results in better balance overall. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES. The Monday class will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: May 3, 10, 17, 24, June 7 & 14. Or you may choose to take that class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27 & June 3. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up for either the Monday or Thursday classes.
SARS Co-V-2 CONCERNS
Join us on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m. and come learn about key concerns regarding SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), personal hygiene, immune system enhancing foods and available tests/vaccines developed for Coronavirus from regular guest lecturer Dr. Naseem Ahmed.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of April we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. The town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Thursday, April 29 at 12 noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ. Masks will be required to be worn when not eating.
COUNCIL ON AGING/HUMAN SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD MEETING
The Council on Aging and Human Services Advisory Board will be meeting on Thursday, April 29 at 3 p.m. at the senior center.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class will be meeting on Tuesday, April 27 at 11 a.m., and will continue to meet each month on the last Tuesday of every month at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas. Call us to sign up!
MOVIE DAY
Join us on our next Movie Day at the senior center. Due to social distancing, we have to limit seating to 9 people per showing. On Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m. we will be showing the movie “Les Miserables.” After 19 years as a prisoner, Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) is freed by Javert (Russell Crowe). Valjean promptly breaks parole but later uses stolen silver to reinvent himself. Eight years later, Valjean becomes the guardian of a child after her mother’s (Anne Hathaway) death, but Javert’s relentless pursuit means that peace will be a long time coming. Call us to sign up in advance.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will resume meeting on Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance. If the weather is cooperating, we may move the meeting outside in the picnic area to enjoy the sunshine.
PRE-TOWN MEETING INFO SESSION
Come join the Foxborough Town Manager William Keegan at the senior center on Tuesday, May 4 at 1 p.m. when he will answer your questions regarding the upcoming Foxborough Annual Town Meeting. Call us to sign up in advance.
TECH 101 - iPhone Basics
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Come to this Tech-101 iPhone Basics Class on Wednesday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing device in your pocket. Sign up in advance.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for programs? Sign up for our Online Registration Tutorial on Wednesday, May 5 at 5:15 p.m. and you will learn how to sign up for our great programs from the comfort of your own home. Call to sign up.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
DAY TRIPS TO NANTUCKET & CAPE COD
In an effort to move forward, we have begun scheduling day trips for 2021, in hopes that we will be in a “better place” with regard to the COVID-19 virus at the time we will be traveling. If you are interested in traveling with us, you should minimally expect to wear a mask for the duration of the trip. We are also expecting all of our travelers to have been vaccinated, plus 2 weeks following their final vaccine, prior to traveling. Most of the activities we have planned will be outdoors in an effort to provide comfort to those with COVID-19 concerns. Our first trip will be on Thursday, June 24 when we will travel from Foxboro to Hyannis by motorcoach, then enjoy a High Speed Ferry trip aboard the Steamship Authority to Nantucket. You will spend the day on your own to enjoy lunch or visit some shops and landmarks. The cost is $109 for Foxborough residents and $115 for non-residents. Then on Thursday, July 8 we will travel to Dennis, MA by motorcoach and we will enjoy the views and lunch from the deck of the “Lobster Roll,” a custom built dinner cruise boat. In the afternoon, we’ll have some free time to visit downtown Hyannis. The cost of this trip is $95 for residents and $101 for non-Foxborough residents. Registration for these trips began on April 12 for Foxborough residents and will begin on April 26 for non-residents. Payment is due at the time of registration. Additional day trips are currently being planned!
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.