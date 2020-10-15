Patriot Place and The Comedy Scene will host the first indoor comedy show of the season Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
Safety protocols for this event include socially-distanced seating a minimum of six feet apart and mandatory masks except when actively eating and drinking at assigned tables. The event will feature regional comedians Drew Dunn, Jay Whittaker and Mansfield’s own Mike Hanley.
The show will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets are available now through The Comedy Scene website. The Comedy Scene has also partnered with CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place to offer guests the ability to pre-order food when purchasing tickets to the show. Additional food from CBS Sporting Club will also be available at The Comedy Scene on the night of the show.
Patriot Place and Comedy Scene staff will be on-hand to ensure all social distancing guidelines are being followed. For full details and event guidelines to keep all guests and employees safe, visit Patriot-Place.com.