A screening of the film "Intelligent Lives" will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St.
From award-winning filmmaker Dan Habib, "Intelligent Lives" stars three young American adults with intellectual disabilities who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce.
The North Attleboro Commission on Disability, the Attleboro Council on Disabilities and the Foxboro Commission on Disability are hosting the screening.
There will also be a panel discussion after the movie with the opportunity for audience participation. Panel members will include Sheryll Gallagher; her father Michael Gallagher, who is North Attleboro's town manager and ADA coordinator; and Jack Yates, who has worked for over 45 years in services to people with intellectual disabilities in Southeastern Mass.
The event is free but people need to register. More information and a link can be found on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NACommissiononDisability.
The link is:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-us-for-a-free-screening-of-the-movie-intelligent-lives-tickets-70509879949?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR1q6t5ZxgTtofIBG0pVSn-EeelftA6gJNuWNvMOXokgf2kIKU6zb-W5BIk