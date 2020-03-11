There will be a celebration of Irish culture at Patriot Place Saturday, with the 11th annual Irish Festival.
The daylong celebration runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature live performances by Irish musicians and step dancers along with several free Irish-themed activities for families to enjoy throughout the property. The event is free and open to the public.
The Band Devri, a Boston-based band with major ties to Ireland, headlines several live Irish music performances on the main stage located outside of Splitsville Luxury Lanes in the North Marketplace.
The festivities will include Irish step dancing performances by the Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance of Plainville, the Dunleavy Boyle Academy of Irish Dance of Hanover, the Sullivan School of Irish Dance of Newton, the Harney Academy of Irish Dance of Walpole and the Greene-O’Leary School of Irish Dance of Needham, Westwood and Dedham.
Throughout the festival, families can enjoy activities like face painting, a balloon artist, a caricature artist, a sheep- petting area and Gaelic games, just to name a few.
Patriot Place will also host a number of special appearances throughout the day, including visits from Pat Patriot and the Patriots Cheerleaders, the Providence Hurling Club and several authentic Irish merchants, including The Irish Shop. The Irish Festival will occur rain or shine.
A schedule of events follows:
- 11 a.m. to noon. Fenian Sons Main Stage
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stanley & Grim Stage Two
- 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance Six String Grill & Stage
- 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dunleavy Boyle Academy of Irish Dance Six String Grill & Stage
- 1 to 2 p.m. Joshua Tree Main Stage
- 1 to 1:30 p.m. Sullivan School of Irish Dance Six String Grill & Stage
- 2 to 2:30 p.m. Harney School of Irish Dance Six String Grill & Stage
- 2 to 4 p.m. The Celtic Ks Stage Two
- 3 to 4 p.m. Devri Main Stage
- 3 to 3:30 p.m. Greene O’Leary School of Irish Dance Six String Grill & Stage.
- Main Stage is located outside of Splitsville Luxury Lanes
- Stage Two is located outside of Alex and Ani
- All traditional step dance performance will take place inside Six String Grill & Stage