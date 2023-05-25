Due to the extreme popularity of Jack Craig’s “Modern Country Western Music” presentation in April, Jack will be back at the senior center on Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. for Country Western Songs Part 2. Jack will continue with music that inspired Kenny Rogers, the Judds, Garth Brooks and many more. If you attended the first program, please bring back your booklet. Sign up and don’t miss out on the fun!
WHERE TO NEXT – IRELAND IN 2024!
It’s time to plan your next group trip with the Foxboro Senior Center. Join us at the senior center on Wednesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. to hear about our amazing Spring 2024 trip to Ireland, and learn about how you can be the first person to sign up to join our group! Reserve your seat in advance for this June 7th trip information meeting.
HIP HOP CHAIR DANCE
Join us on Wednesday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. to welcome back Music Dance.Edu for the 3rd Annual Hip Hop Chair Dance class. This class will travel on the “Soul Train” and chair dance to clean cut hip hop and R&B songs. Attendees will use creative props such as maracas to help make our journey come to life! Sign up in advance to reserve your spot.
FOXBORO FIRE DEPT. BBQ FOR SENIORS
Our very popular BBQ collaboration with the Foxboro Fire Department is back for 2023! Join us on Tuesday, June 27 at 12 noon when the firefighters will be grilling up Burgers and hotdogs for seniors to enjoy. Please reserve your seat by signing up in advance.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, June 6 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on June 5 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
INTRODUCTION TO PICKLEBALL
Are you not quite ready for Pickleball lessons, but you’d like to know what Pickelball is all about? Join us on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m. for a short video series about Pickleball.
This series will include the history, the rules, and the basic score keeping. After the program, Foxboro Recreation Director Renee Tocci will be at the senior center to register seniors for Pickleball lessons (pending availability).
ORGANIZED PICKLEBALL TIME FOR SENIORS
Foxboro’s new Pickleball courts on Payson Road have been reserved for use by seniors on Friday mornings between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. If seniors would like to play Pickleball at the new courts, please call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
SAVING MEMORIES
We all know the importance of preserving family memories! There will be a presentation at the senior center on Wednesday, June 14 at 2:45 p.m. by Trina Massell, Foxboro resident and owner of “Forever.” This program will give you insight on how to gather your memories, where to look for your photos, and other organizational techniques that will help you leave a lasting legacy for your family. Please register in advance.
AUDIO-DESCRIBED MOVIE
On Tuesday, June 15th at 1 p.m., the Low Vision Group will be showing the audio-described movie “Crip Camp.”
A groundbreaking summer camp galvanizes a group of teens with disabilities to help build a movement, forging a new path toward great equality. Attendees of this camp, including Judy Heumann, later became activists for disability rights legislation, eventually leading to the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This program is open to the general public, as well as the Low Vision Group attendees. Sign up in advance and join us to see how a group of kids helped to change the world!
PLAY “THE PRICE IS RIGHT”
Join us on Wednesday, June 7 at 4:30 p.m. to play the game, “The Price is Right,” at the senior center. Come and test your skills at how well you can come close to guessing the prices of various items. Sign up in advance and don’t miss out on all the fun. There will be prizes!
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting. The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in June from 11:15 to 12 noon: June 2, 23 and 30.
You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music.
Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place.
This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman.
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 12, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
HEADSPACE – GUIDE TO SLEEP
Learn how to sleep better with the 7-part Netflix video series “Headspace – Guide to Sleep.” Each episode unpacks misconceptions, offers friendly tips and concludes with a guided wind-down.
The series will be shown at the senior center on the following Mondays from 9:30 to 10 a.m.: June 5, 12 & 19. Please register in advance.
FOOT STABILITY AND ANKLE MOBILITY CLASS
Steve Avellio’s next 6-week session of Thursday morning classes will focus on “Foot Stability and Ankle Mobility.” By focusing on our feet and ankles, this sets up our foundation for better balance and less joint pain in the knees, hips, spine and shoulders. The classes will be held at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you register for the class
KRIPALU YOGA
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for an 8-week Kripalu Yoga class led by Lisa Cohen on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self awareness.
There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. The cost is $53 per person and the classes will meet at 12:15 p.m. on the following Thursdays: June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, July 20, 27 & Aug. 17.
Please sign up in advance with your payment.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, June 8 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
CHESS
Calling all Chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut. Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, June 7, 14, 21 & 28 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The Vango Discovery Club provides an opportunity to venture out and explore new (or familiar) locations outside of Foxboro.
Participants travel using our VanGo transportation for an independent, self-guided exploration of a location for 3 to 4 hours on selected Wednesdays during the warmer weather.
The VanGo leaves at 10:15 a.m. from the parking lot of Booth Playground (80 South Street) and returns to Foxborough around 4:30 ish. The following trips are planned for May through September: June 14 – Castle Island; June 28 – State House Tour; July 12 – Sandwich Glass Museum; July 26 — Tower Hill Botanical Garden; August 9 – Wickford Village; August 23 – Plymouth, and; September 6 – World’s End Park in Hingham.
The cost is $9 per person for each trip and must be paid at the time you sign up for any of the scheduled day trips.
QUINCY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER
QFRC helps individuals to access and navigate resources in their communities (including Foxborough).
QFRC provides community-based support groups, parenting programs, assessment services, and information.
All services are free of charge and everyone is welcome!
Join us on Monday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. to learn more about the programs offered through the Quincy Family Resource Center. Sign up in advance.