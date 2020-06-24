Barring an unforeseen surge in new coronavirus cases that derails the state Phase 3 reopening planned for July 6, the Foxboro Jaycees summer concert series is back in business.
Selectmen this week swiftly green-lighted the free Thursday night concerts on the Common after Jaycees supplemented their original application with comprehensive guidelines to ensure social distancing.
According to Lynda Walsh, the organization’s vice president of community development, logistics for this year’s concert series were developed with the state’s guidelines in mind.
Specifically, concert-goers will be directed to sit with family groups in 10-foot plots between the Common bandstand and the central flagpole which will be marked by flags in advance.
As an added precaution, hand sanitizer will be available at the Jaycee membership booth with face coverings advised when not able to social distance. There will be no concessions or bathrooms.
The season’s first concert is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, with the final show on Aug. 27 — just before Labor Day weekend. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
Sidewalk service at Central Street eateryThe Commons restaurant, located at 20 Central St., will become the town’s first eatery to offer sidewalk service.
In keeping with recent promises to help local businesses recover from COVID-19 shutdowns, selectmen on Tuesday voted unanimously to allow four sidewalk tables directly in front of the restaurant, located across from Foxboro Federal Savings Bank.
Although 10 local restaurants thus far have received permission to conduct al fresco dining, The Commons’ was the first allowed to situate their dining area on public property.
According to Town Planner Paige Duncan, the proposed layout, created with the assistance of public works Director Christopher Gallagher, leaves 36 inches from the curb to a temporary seating area. This complies with all disability codes, she said.
Duncan said, the restaurant had secured written permission from its landlord and extended liability insurance coverage to the town.
“I’m excited to sit outside uptown and have breakfast,” Selectwoman Leah Duncan said.