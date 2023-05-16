The Foxboro Jaycees’ annual Spring Craft and Vendor Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Town Common.
The Jaycees hold two vendor fairs each year, one in the spring and one in the fall, to fundraise for their many community programs such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Caroling on the Common, Sand for Seniors and more. In addition to area artists, crafters and vendors selling a variety of products, the event will also include raffles and a free kid’s bouncy house. An up-to-date list of vendors can be found at foxborojaycees.org.