The 14th Annual Joe Andruzzi and Friends golf tournament, organized by the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, will take place Monday, June 13, at Black Rock Country Club, 19 Clubhouse Drive, Hingham. The foundation was founded by Andruzzi, a former offensive guard for the New England Patriots, with his wife, Jen. It provides financial support to New England cancer patients and their families. Several current and former Patriots are scheduled to attend the tournament, with hopes to raise about $350,000. “(The money) will help thousands of folks facing food insecurity, household bills, transportation issues and more and allow them to focus on what really matters — getting treatment and becoming well,” Andruzzi said in a press release. Tickets are still available for a cocktail and dinner event to follow the tournament. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit joeandruzzifoundation.org.