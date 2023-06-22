On June 22 to July 1, 2024, we will be traveling on a 10 day/9 night trip to Ireland. We’ll be starting off in Dublin and traveling on to Kilkenny, Waterford, Killarney, Limerick and Galway.
Along the way we’ll be visiting the Blarney Stone, Ring of Kerry and the Cliffs of Moher, ending the trip with an overnight stay on the stately grounds of Cabra Castle.
The cost is $4,129 per person/double, $4,729 per single, and $4,099 per person/triple. Registration for Foxboro residents will begin at Noon on Monday, July 10 and sign-up for non-residents will begin at Noon on Tuesday, July 11.
Trip flyers with all the travel details are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
JACK CRAIG – SONGS OF SUMMER
Celebrate the “Good Old Summertime” by singing a collection of great summer songs with Jack Craig at the senior center on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. From “My Old Kentucky Home” (1853) to the “Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer” (1962), songwriters have captured all the elements of the season.
Sing of summer nights, tides, harbor lights, old Cape Cod, a heat wave, and much more, as you recall…”The Things We Did Last Night.”
Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting.
The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in July from 11:15 to 12 noon: July 7, 21 and 28. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class.
The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17.
Please sign up in advance with your payment.
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST SUMMER SERIES
On Mondays, June 26 through July 24, from 8:15 to 9 a.m., there will be a series of 5-weekly group session for seniors which will focus on wellness, leisure activities, social-emotional well-being and more!
Group sessions will be coordinated by Bay Path University Graduate Student and Foxboro resident, Emily Nichols. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join state Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, June 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session.
Barrows will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
INSURANCE FOR SURVIVORS
On Wednesday, June 28 at 1:45 p.m. there will be an interactive educational presentation. “Insurance for Survivors” at the senior center which will cover everything you need to know about home, auto, business and umbrella insurance.
Be prepared and secure as you move into the next phase of your life, join Smoller Insurance Agency representatives as they give you tips on getting the most accurate coverage for you and your family.
Please sign up in advance.
MEET WITH OFFICER MEG ALLEN
Join us on Wednesday, June 28 at 5 p.m. after June’s Senior Supper for a conversation with Foxboro Police Department Officer Meg Allen about safety and well being.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES
On Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m., our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain holds a weekly self-defense class for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats.
This cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible.
FISH AND GAME BBQ
The Foxboro Fish and Game Association is sponsoring their annual BBQ for seniors once again on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event will take place at 17 Neponset Heights Ave. Participants will get salad, pasta, BBQ chicken, water and 2 alcohol drink tickets.
This event is ONLY open to Foxboro residents aged 60 and older.
Sign up through the senior center as soon as possible as this event traditionally fills up fast.
FOXBORO FIRE DEPT. BBQ FOR SENIORS
Our very popular BBQ collaboration with the Foxboro Fire Department is back for 2023!
Join us on Tuesday, June 27 at 12 noon when the firefighters will be grilling up Burgers and Hotdogs for seniors to enjoy.
Please reserve your seat by signing up in advance.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, June 29 at 11:45 a.m.
The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
ORGANIZED PICKLEBALL TIME FOR SENIORS
Foxboro’s new pickleball courts on Payson Road have been reserved for use by seniors on Friday mornings between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. I
f seniors would like to play pickleball at the new courts, please call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation.
Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home!
The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: June 26 (painting bottles and/or jars), July 10 & 24.
This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
KRIPALU YOGA
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for an 8-week Kripalu Yoga class led by Lisa Cohen on Thursdays at 12:15 p.m.
Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self awareness.
There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat.
The cost is $53 per person and the classes will meet at 12:15 p.m. on the following Thursdays: June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, July 20, 27 & Aug. 17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
JUNE MOVIE DAYS
The theme for our Movie Days “Pirates of the Caribbean. The following movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on Thursdays:
June 22 – “On Stranger Tides” (2011) – When Jack Sparrow crosses paths with a woman from his past, he’s not sure if it’s love…or if she’s a ruthless con artist using him to find the Fountain of Youth.
June 29 – “Dead Men Tell No Tales” (2017 – Captain Jack sparrow is pursued by old rival Captain Salazar and a crew of deadly ghosts who have escaped from the Devil’s Triangle. They’re determined to capture every pirate at sea including Jack.
Please sign up for any of all of the movies in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event!
Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, June 28, July 5, 12, 19 & 26 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m.
This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.
JUNE SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal.
We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, June 28.
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. June’s meal will be Stuffed Pork Loin served with Dijon Mustard Gravy and Salad.
The cost is now $8 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center.
You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
CHESS
Calling all Chess players! On Friday mornings, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., come to the senior center and have fun playing chess with new friends while competing in this strategic board game while enjoying a cup of coffee and a donut.
Please sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Friday, July 28, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center, and on every 4th Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.