Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10:30 for Jack Craig’s program on “American Songbook Hits.” Celebrate the “best of” songwriting by singing about two dozen cherished songs from the American Songbook. From a few Roaring 20’s hits on to some classic Broadway and movie musical tunes…and even a few more modern classics, we’ll use the songs to remind us of all the wonderful years of music in our lives. Please reserve your seat and sign up in advance.
BASIC PICTURE EDITING ON YOUR IPhONE OR IPAD
Would you like to learn how to use the basic photo editing features in your Photos app? Join Lori Capone at the senior center on Tuesday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. for a fun and informative workshop on basic photo editing. Please sign up in advance.
FOOT STABILITY AND ANKLE MOBILITY CLASS
Steve Avellio’s next 6-week session of Monday morning classes will focus on “Foot Stability and Ankle Mobility.” By focusing on our feet and ankles, this sets up our foundation for better balance and less joint pain in the knees, hips, spine and shoulders. The classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: July 24, 31, August 7, 14, 21 & 28. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you register for the class
NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY
Hot Dog Day returns to the senior center on Wednesday, July 19. Have you ever tried a Pearl All Beef Frank? Well… your life is about to change. Celebrate National Hot Dog Day with us while enjoying a ¼ lb Pearl Hot Dog with friends. The cost is $2 per person. There will be 2 seatings, so when you sign up with your payment, please choose the 3:30 or 4:30 p.m. seating.
HOME SAFETY
Steven Kiley, Home Care Consultant from Home Instead, will be on hand at the senior center on Wednesday, July 19 at 2 p.m. to discuss guidelines and recommendations for home safety as well as a checklist to maximize safety and independence. Be sure to sign up in advance and join us for this informational program.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. at Conrad’s. Call us to sign up by Monday, July 17 and meet us at the restaurant on the 19th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 17th.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, July 27 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
JULY MOVIE DAY
Our Movie Day for the month of July will be on Tuesday, July 25 and at 1:30 we will be showing the movie “Crazy Rich Asians” — A woman learns more about her boyfriend and his family after traveling to Singapore for a wedding. If you’d like join us for this movie, please sign up in advance.
JULY SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, July 26. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. July’s meal will be Meatloaf, Fingerling Potatoes and a Salad. The cost is now $8 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR WOMEN’S DISCUSSION GROUP
Ladies, join us on the 2nd Monday of each month at 11 a.m. for our Senior Women’s Discussion Group. It’s time to gather and discuss the joys and challenges of aging, both physically and emotionally, our experiences as we evolve into this chapter of our lives, what our “happy place” is and many other topics of interest. Collectively, we share our wisdom and the perspective we have gained over the course of our lives in a safe non-judgmental place. This group is facilitated by former Taylor School teacher, Marilyn Goldman. The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
SUMMER’S END LUAU
Aloha! On Wednesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. we will be holding our ‘Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy some music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Hawaiian Rolls and your choice of Hawaiian Pulled Pork or Pineapple Grilled Chicken for the entrée. The cost is $7 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment to reserve your seat.
MEET THE NEW VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER
Recently, the Town of Foxboro has been in the process of hiring a new Veteran Service Officer to lead the Veterans’ Services Division of the Human Services Department. We hope to have a new Veteran Service Officer very soon and wanted to make sure the community had a time to meet the new VSO as soon as possible. So join us on Tuesday, August 1 at 3:45 p.m. at the senior center to meet our new Veteran Service Officer.
‘BECOMING’ VIDEO DOCUMENTARY SERIES
On Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., starting July 14, we will be showing the video documentary series “Becoming.” This series chronicles the origin stores of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes. The Friday morning programs are as follows: July 14 – Rob Gronkowski; July 21 – Anthony Davis; July 28 – Adam Devine; Aug. 4 – Candace Parker; Aug. 11 – Caleb McLaughlin; Aug. 18 – Colbie Caillat; Aug. 25 – Nick Kroll; Sept. 1 – Julianne Hough; Sept. 8 – Nick Cannon, and; Sept 15 – Ashley Tisdale. Sign up for some or all of the “Becoming”episodes.
ALAN AMES THINKS HE’S FUNNY
Join comedian and Foxboro resident, Alan Ames, as he tells jokes and stories at the senior center on Wednesday, August 2 at 4:30 p.m. Alan will share his experience starting a journey into stand-up comedy at 70 years old. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST SUMMER SERIES
On Mondays, June 26 through July 24, from 8:15 to 9 a.m., there will be a series of 5-weekly group session for seniors which will focus on wellness, leisure activities, social-emotional well-being and more! Group sessions will be coordinated by Bay Path University Graduate Student and Foxboro resident, Emily Nichols. Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting. The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in July from 11:15 to 12 noon: July 7, 21 and 28. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: July 24 (Fun with Acrylics – dress in old clothes!), Aug. 14 (Felting on Soap – bring a bar of soap) and Aug. 28 (Shell Painting). This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, July 19 & 26, Aug. 2, 9, 16 & 23 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LOW VISION GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, July 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling the senior center at
508-543-1234.
STATE REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join state Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, July 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Rep. Barrows will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
QUINCY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER
Quincy Family Resource Center helps individuals to access and navigate resources their communities (including Foxboro). QFRC provides community-based support groups, parenting programs, assessment services and information. All services are free of charge and everyone is welcome. This informational program on the QFRC will be held on Wednesday, July 26 at 5 p.m., so please sign up in advance and join us to learn about this very important resource.