VIRTUAL STORIES AND SONG WITH MISS KACEE:
WEDNESDAYS AT 11 A.M.
Join Miss Kacee each week for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.boydenlibary.org and www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg.
CRAFTS TO-GO FROM THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT
SATURDAYS AT 10 A.M.
Crafts To-Go pick up is now on Saturday at 10 a.m. No registration required!
Dates for each themed craft are April 10, 17 and 24. All crafts are for ages 3-8.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
APRIL GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE: JUNK ART! FOR AGES 5+
THURSDAY, APRIL 8, AT 10 A.M.
We are celebrating Earth Day this month by reducing, reusing, and recycling! Your challenge: create a unique piece of art made out of recycled materials (aka, “junk!”)! Your kit will include bits of this, a little of that, and some glue to help hold it together. How will the “junk” inspire your creative genius?
Don’t forget to check out the new STEAM Challenge for April as well.
Completing this challenge counts towards The Great STEAM Challenge! You may log it on your STEAM Challenge Card to help you earn a certificate and prize. Please register separately for The Great STEAM Challenge!, listed on the first Thursday of the month.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
PROGRAMS DURING APRIL VACATION:
SPECIAL CRAFT TO-GO: BOYDEN BOA BIRD KIT FOR AGES 6-12
TUESDAY, APRIL 20, AT 1P.M.
What do you think the rare Boyden Boa Bird looks like? Create this one-of-a-kind native species seen only at 10 Bird Street. Registration required.
NEEDLE FELTED MINDCRAFT BEE FOR AGES 11-18
TUESDAY, APRIL 20, AT 2:30 P.M.
Make a fuzzy version of the Minecraft Bee using wool roving and a felting needle. In the class, you’ll learn step-by-step how to needle felt this blocky bee. This class includes a kit of supplies and a Zoom program. Registration required.
TRIVIA FOR KIDS & FAMILIES WITH PATRICK KINNEY, AGES 7-10
THURSDAY, APRIL 21, AT 2:30 P.M.
Looking for something fun to do during Spring Break? How about joining us for a virtual trivia event presented by local host Patrick Kinney? The questions will cover a variety of family-friendly topics, like Kid Lit, Fun and Games, Disney Movies, and Celebrities. If this sounds fun to you, put on your thinking caps and register today!
All April Vacation programs are sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library. Register by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Events Calendar.
GET OUTSIDE DURING APRIL VACATION!
The Blithewold Mansion and Gardens in Bristol, Rhode Island is just the place.
The Boyden Library offers a discount pass that admits up to six people at $7 for adults and $2 for children ages six to seventeen years old. They are open Tuesday through Sunday. Call the library and reserve your pass now. Or reserve them online by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting Museum Passes.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK DRIVE
Friends of Boyden Library are holding their final Book Drive on Saturday, April 24, from 9 to 11 a.m., The special event will be a curbside, contactless drop off outside of the main entrance. Please note that donations will not be accepted at any other time and patrons should not leave any donations in the book return bins or lobby. Please email boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com, or call the library and a staff member will contact the Friends for you.
The Friends are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and Children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books for the Fall, Spring, and ongoing book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALS
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 24 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Boyden Library will be closed Monday, April 19 in observance of Patriots’ Day.
Regular library hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.