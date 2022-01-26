What is Kanopy? “Kanopy, Inc. is an on-demand streaming video platform for public libraries and universities that offers films and documentaries.”
Kanopy now appears in the extras section of the Libby app. The Kanopy app and all the ways to browse, stream, and enjoy videos from Kanopy will remain unchanged. Access via Libby is simply another way for library customers to discover the service.
BABY TIME, AGES 0-24 MONTHS, Join Miss Meghan for a fun and active 30-minute program just for babies and their caregivers on Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. in the community meeting room. We will play with musical instruments, sing songs and share nursery rhymes and stories! A great introduction to the library for our youngest patrons! Siblings welcome.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEEEnjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. in the community meeting room.
Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
Rain location: If it rains Story Time will be in the Boyden Library’s Community Meeting Room on the ground floor
Please register if you’d like to be added to the Storytime email list.
VIRTUAL: FIVE-WEEK SERIES: MIGHTY MATH CONCEPTS FOR PRESCHOOLERS, AGES 3-5Mighty Math Concepts for Preschoolers: Families of children ages 3-5 will discover together some of the skills and concepts of math during this five-week series. The program, held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is presented by SelfHelp Inc.Concepts such as patterns, counting, shapes, measurement, spatial relations, more/less, etc. will be exposed to the children through stories, free play with math manipulatives, circle time activities and music and movement.
REGISTER: Email Carol at ccarver@selfhelpinc.org
DROP IN CRAFT, AGES 1-8This drop-in craft will be in the Spinney Family Children’s Room on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While supplies last!
