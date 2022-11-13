The Sun Chronicle and Foxboro Reporter included a story recently about Foxboro resident Kasey Twyman’s efforts to make Thanksgiving a little brighter for local families. In 2019, Twyman, 34, started making an annual Thanksgiving dinner donation — one meal with all the trimmings — to a local family. This year, in addition to her personal donation of an entire meal delivered Thanksgiving morning, she wanted to expand the giving by taking donations to help additional families. She told reporter Juri Love the meals cost $50 each and she was hoping to help at least three families. On Thursday, Twyman reported she had already received $615 in donations. “I started because I wanted to spread love and happiness to people who needed it the most during a season when it can be especially difficult to make ends meet,” Twyman told the newspaper. Her goal is to eventually pull a team together to donate more meals to additional families. To learn more, visit: spot.fund/ThanksgivingDinnerDrive.