Country star Kenny Chesney will make a tour stop at Gillette Stadium, but not until next summer.
Chesney is scheduled to return to the Foxboro venue on Aug. 26 and 27, 2022, concert promoters announced. It had previously been announced that the 2021 tour would be canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.
“When we hit pause on our 2020 tour, I never thought we would go much past the fall, let alone into 2021,” says Chesney, an eight-time Entertainer of the Year. “The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive.
“I still can’t really believe it. But in the middle of all of this, I know it’s true... and I know how much I miss being out there, being in the thick of the most passionate place in the world: No Shoes Nation. Anywhere they plant their flags, bring their passion, their friends and their will to rock, it reminds me that to be in the moment is everything No Shoes Nation is about!," Kenney said in a release.
“With every city, county and state having their own protocols, with capacity numbers shifting every day, I didn’t want to announce until we knew we could come full on... strong... and without a care in the world. I always want to be that place where you can let go, feel safe and have the time of the summer. After a lot of work on a lot of people’s parts, a lot of cooperation from the folks at the stadiums, the places we’re coming and the teams we share those venues with, we’re ready to announce the Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour.”
Chesney will play 19 stadium concerts, kicking off April 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla., and wrapping up the tour at Gillette. It will mark his 20th time performing at the home of the six-time champion New England Patriots and New England Revolution.
All current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show date. Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows may request a refund at the original point of purchase. Refunds are immediately available at the point of purchase for those who bought from the primary ticket source for the next 30 days.