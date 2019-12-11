Foxboro schools will hold B.I.T. kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year on the following dates: Jan. 7, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Jan. 8, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Jan. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the school department.
Register during the above hours at the school your child will attend. If you are not sure which school district you live in, school district street listings are available at www.foxborough.k12.ma.us or you may call the schools for more information: Burrell Elementary, 16 Morse St., 508-543-1605; Igo Elementary, 70 Carpenter St., 508-543-1680; Taylor Elementary, 196 South St., 508-543-1607.
Children must be 5 years-old on or before Aug. 31, 2020.
School registration forms are available at: www.foxborough.k12.ma.us. Click on the Students and Families tab and choose the Foxborough Public Schools Registration Form. Please provide the necessary proof of residence documentation and your child’s birth certificate at the time of registration.
In order for your child to attend kindergarten, a current health record with recent physical exam and immunizations is needed prior to the first day of school in September.