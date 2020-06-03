Selling items like how-to and performance videos, as well as secret family recipes, kindergartners at The Sage School in Foxboro raised more than $400 for an organization that provides food security for children.
As part of their economics unit, students learned the three ways to use money: saving, spending, and donating. With their virtual kindergarten store, students took on different roles from marketers to community outreach, store greeters, cashiers, purchasing agents and more, according to a school spokeswoman.
To encourage donations for the fundraiser, the class also challenged Sage community members to the “Bucket O’Mud Challenge.” For a fee, community members paid to nominate students and faculty to dump a bucket of mud on their head for the cause.
Follow the messy fun on Facebook, facebook.com/TheSageSchoolFoxboro.
Kindergarten teacher, JoAnna Telschow said, “We didn't know how we could pull this off virtually, but we managed to do it and honestly, it was our best store yet! Students had to fill out job applications, interview for positions, and were then hired for the position that was the best fit for them. Every kindergartner had a very important role and we couldn't have done it with everyone doing their part. We are so very proud of all of their hard work.”
The marketing and outreach teams announced the store’s success at the virtual all-school meeting. Funds raised exceeded the class’s short-term savings goal of $170. Raising a grand total of $661.75, the class was able to purchase an olive tree and have an ice cream party, with the remaining proceeds of $403.12 going to the No Kid Hungry charity organization.