SUNDAY, DEC. 19 AT 2 P.M.
Knock on Wood is a high-energy acoustic folk-rock duo, featuring singer-songwriter Howie Newman.
Combining acoustic guitar with fiddle, mandolin and pleasing vocal harmonies, the duo performs funny original music (suitable for all ages) and classic rock covers. It’s a very lively, fun show with great musicianship, humor and lots of audience participation.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.d
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE, COMMUNITY MEETING ROOM
WEDNESDAYS, DEC. 22 & JAN. 5, 12, 26 AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee. Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
Rain location: If it rains, Story Time will be in the Boyden Library’s Community Meeting Room on the ground floor
Please register if you'd like to be added to the Storytime email list.
CAPTAIN ROBBIE BONES PIRATE MAGIC SHOW, AGES 4+
DEC. 28 AT 10 A.M. AND 11 A.M.
Join Awesome Robb in Captain Robbie Bones Pirate Magic Show for a treasure chest full of magic and trunk filled with laughter! There will be everything from juggling Cannon balls to a snake in a basket that performs magic tricks.
We will hold 2 sessions of this program. Please register for either the 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. session. One registration per family.
Pirate attire encouraged (come dressed up as a pirate, if you'd like!)
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
PETE THE CAT STORYTIME & CRAFT WITH MISS KACEE, COMMUNITY MEETING ROOM
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29 AT 10 A.M.
Join us for a Storytime featuring stories and songs all about one of our favorite Picture Book friends - Pete the Cat! Afterwards stay for a simple craft.
Registration required.
PERLER BEAD ANIMALS, AGES 8+, STORY & CRAFT ROOM
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29 AT 5 P.M.
Use our supplies to make a Perler Bead animal or shape. Feel free to bring your own pattern if you have something special in mind.
Registration is required.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
LIBRARY HOURS
Holiday Hours: Friday, Dec. 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 25 & Sunday, Dec. 26 closed. Saturday, Jan. 1 & Sunday, Jan. 2 closed.
Regular hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.